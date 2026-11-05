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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Next-generation geothermal goes live at utility scale

By Randy Simon
Published November 5, 2026 at 1:00 AM EST
Fervo Energy
/
https://fervoenergy.com/

Geothermal energy has historically tapped into natural volcanic reservoirs of heat. Such places are a source of continuous energy that can be used to generate electricity or provide heat. The problem is that these places are few and far between.

Next-generation geothermal energy accesses much more widespread heat in the earth by using advanced drilling and engineering techniques to tap deep subsurface reservoirs.

The startup company Fervo Energy has recently started selling power to the grid from its Cape Station project in Utah. This is the first time anywhere in the world that a utility-scale, next-generation geothermal facility has been tied to the grid.

The initial 33-megawatt unit came online in the middle of September. The power generated is being sold to Shell Energy, a retail power provider in California.

Cape Station is a $2 billion project that will eventually produce 500 megawatts. The Fervo system is unique in that it has created its own geothermal resource deep underground. Fervo makes use of drilling techniques from the oil and gas industry to create reservoirs in hot, dry rocks that generate steam to produce electricity.

Now that the first unit is online, two more 33-megawatt units are planned to be operational by January.

Next-generation geothermal entails high upfront drilling costs and other economic and regulatory barriers. But it is an approach for delivering power to utilities when it is most valuable to them, such as in the evening when solar output declines.

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References:
In global first, a next-gen geothermal plant goes live at utility scale

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentEnhanced Geothermal EnergyGeothermal EnergyRenewable EnergyElectricity
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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