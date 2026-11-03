© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

The New World screwworm is on the move

By Randy Simon
Published November 3, 2026 at 1:00 AM EST
Cristiano Minichiello (USUNM)
/
Flickr

A flesh-eating fly that was once eradicated from the United States is moving north again, raising concerns for livestock, wildlife, pets, and in rare cases people.

The New World screwworm is the larval stage of a blowfly. Its name comes from how the larvae bore into tissue like a screw into wood. Unlike most maggots, which feed on dead tissue, screwworm larvae consume living flesh, often entering through wounds and causing severe infections.

The pest once caused widespread losses for American livestock producers. In the 1950s, damage in the Southwest alone was estimated at $50 million to $100 million a year. A massive eradication campaign using millions of sterile male flies eventually eliminated the pest from the U.S. and pushed its range south to Panama.

But the pest has returned and has reached as far north as Texas and New Mexico.

Researchers at the University of California San Diego have developed a new tracking tool to help officials anticipate where the pest could spread to next. The system combines confirmed detections with environmental conditions that favor the fly and reports from news organizations, which can sometimes provide warnings before official confirmation.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is leading the new eradication campaign. It’s once again releasing sterile flies, as well as using pesticides and quarantines to try to limit the spread.

The return of the New World screwworm demonstrates how difficult it can be to permanently eliminate biological threats.

**********

References:
The U.S. Eradicated this flesh-eating parasite. Now it’s back

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentNew World ScrewwormTexasLivestockUnited States
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Disappearing beaches
    Randy Simon
    Beaches form when waves and currents deposit loose sediment like sand, gravel, and shell fragments along a shoreline. They erode when strong wave action or rising water strips that material away. Beaches erode; it’s what they do. For them not to disappear entirely, there needs to be a continuing supply of sediment. Rivers carry sediment and sand from inland areas down to the coast. Ocean waves contribute by breaking down offshore reefs and coastal cliffs into small particles.
  • Earth Wise
    Fighting wildfires with robots and artificial intelligence
    Randy Simon
    Extreme wildfire activity has more than doubled worldwide. Fires are becoming more frequent, more intense, and larger. Rising global temperatures, warmer nighttime lows, and prolonged droughts are driving the trend, and it is only getting stronger.
  • Earth Wise
    Battery storage in New York
    Randy Simon
    Meeting ambitious clean energy goals almost certainly requires the widespread adoption of battery energy storage to provide power on demand when sources like solar and wind power are not producing enough. California’s battery energy storage capacity now exceeds 21 GW, most of which has been installed in the past 7 years. By comparison, New York has only 80 MW of battery storage.