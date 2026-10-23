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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

A coal-to-solar project in Ohio

By Randy Simon
Published October 23, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Michael Coghlan

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Flickr

Ohio has been one of the toughest regions in country for clean energy development, particularly solar power. Permits for construction are often blocked by local political opposition rather than technical faults. Much of the opposition is based on the notion that covering fields with solar panels destroys the rural and agricultural character of local communities. Ohio residents often voice concerns that solar installations may lower home values, create glare, and cause drainage issues.

Recently, clean energy had a rare victory in Ohio when state regulators unanimously approved a permit for 149 megawatts of solar and 149 megawatts of battery storage at the Hamden Energy site in Vinton County. Unlike most other solar permitting cases, this one attracted no opposition.

The project sailed through the regulatory process primarily because it will be built on reclaimed coal mine land. Vinton County as a history of hosting industries like coal, iron, and clay, but these have seen plummeting production over time. Nearly 20% of the county’s residents live in poverty. In general, projects on former mine lands and industrial brownfields tend to draw less opposition. However, such projects do tend to be expensive because of the conditions at the location and the need for remediation. The Hamden Energy project will require some remediation work.

Opposition to solar installations based on their impact on agricultural activities often doesn’t really stand up to scrutiny given that solar farms in Ohio occupy less land than golf courses as well as the fact that solar can coexist with some kinds of farming.

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References:
Coal-to-solar project lands a rare clean-energy win in Ohio

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentCoalSolarTechnologyRenewable Energy
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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