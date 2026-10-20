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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Urban coyotes

By Randy Simon
Published October 20, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Andy Reago & Chrissy McClarren
/
Flickr

Coyotes are canines native to North America, closely related to gray wolves but smaller. They are widely distributed and over the past century, coyotes have colonized every major metropolitan area in North America. Once they get a taste for city living, they happily forsake the wild. In cities, food is abundant and predators are scarce.

Chicago is home to an estimated 4,000 coyotes and the density of coyotes in Los Angeles is at least seven times higher than in nearby wild areas.

A recent study by researchers at the University of Washington found a ninefold increase in coyote density in Seattle compared to more natural and wild areas of the state.

The study looked at various factors that might influence the density of coyotes within the city. They compared coyote density maps to pollution levels, tree cover, buildings and roads, human population density, and income level. Among these, only human density seemed to influence the coyotes.

Even though coyotes are wary of people, the conditions that dense human populations create favor coyotes’ survival. Urban coyotes are less likely to be killed or go hungry than their wild counterparts. The only things that regularly kill urban coyotes are cars and disease.

Coyotes have few natural enemies in urban environments. They are territorial and will fight each other over turf. This is probably the main factor that limits their population. Coyotes are here to stay in cities, and it is up to people to learn how to live with them.

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References:
Coyote density is 9 times higher in Seattle than in Washington's wild lands

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Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentCoyoteSeattleCities
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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