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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Curbside charging in New York

By Randy Simon
Published October 19, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Noya Fields
/
Flickr

The need for curbside electric vehicle charging is increasing in dense cities because many urban drivers park on the street when they don’t have access to private home garages. Rideshare and taxi drivers want access to neighborhood charging so they don’t have to waste time traveling to distant charging stations.

New York City officials have selected the Brooklyn-based company it’s electric to expand the city’s existing EV charging network from the current number of 88 charging points to 700. The focus will be on more than 10 neighborhoods with high concentrations of taxi and rideshare drivers as well as limited off-street parking. Places on the list include Washington Heights, Forest Hills, and the Upper West Side.

The deal with the city entails a $55.3 million contract for installing the chargers and a $4.9 million contract for operating them. Each charging station will have at least two charging posts with two charging points each.

The goal is to make EV charging more affordable and convenient, thereby helping to support the transition from fossil-fueled powered vehicles to electric vehicles. The transportation department announced in August its plan to expand the PlugNYC program as part of the city’s efforts to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Installing the chargers does have potential drawbacks, as it can make it more difficult to make other changes to the street, such as putting in bike lanes, bus lanes, or other curbside interventions. For that reason, dead-end streets could be ideal locations that would not get in the way of other curbside functions.

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References:
Brooklyn firm to add over 600 EV charging points to NYC curbside spots

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentElectric VehiclesCharging StationsNew York
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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