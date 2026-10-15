© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Suing to protect endangered species rules

By Randy Simon
Published October 15, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Alan Schmierer
/
Flickr

Twenty states and the District of Columbia have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration over its severe cuts to protections for wildlife that were established under the Endangered Species Act.

One suit relates to recent actions that redefines what it means to harm wildlife as was defined in the 1973 legislation. During the past 50 years, harm has been defined as any significant modification or degradation of habitat that kills or injures animals by impairing their ability to eat, shelter, or breed. The administration has tossed out that interpretation and finalized a rule that said degrading the habitat of an endangered species would no longer be illegal. The change could allow oil drillers, farmers, loggers, home builders, and others to disturb or even destroy the habits of vulnerable species.

A second lawsuit challenges new regulations that eliminate automatic protections for all species that are newly classified under the Endangered Species Act. The new regulations allow the government to consider economic factors, such as lost revenue for businesses, before designating areas as critical habitat for endangered species.

The administration claims that the enforcement of the Endangered Species Act is an example of regulatory overreach that goes well beyond the authority granted by Congress.

The Attorneys General of California and Washington state announced the lawsuits in September. They accused the administration of politicizing protections for wildlife, noting that the Endangered Species Act was passed with bipartisan support and signed by a Republican president.

**********

References:
States Sue Over Trump’s Cuts to Endangered Species Rules

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentEndangered SpeciesUnited StatesLawsuit
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Iceland may stop whaling
    Randy Simon
    Commercial whaling killed nearly 3 million whales in the 20th century, reducing many global populations by up to 90%. The International Whaling Commission set a ban on commercial hunting in 1986, allowing numbers to slowly climb. Every whaling nation agreed to the ban at that time. However, Norway resumed commercial whaling in 1993, Iceland in 2006, and Japan in 2019.
  • Earth Wise
    Sargassum superbloom
    Randy Simon
    This past summer, beaches in Florida and the Caribbean have been piled high with foul-smelling sargassum seaweed, often in record amounts. It is the visible sign of a vast marine ecosystem that emerged in 2011 and now spreads across a 5,500-mile-long belt from Mexico to West Africa and Florida to Brazil.
  • Earth Wise
    Erasing pollution regulations
    Randy Simon
    The largest source of carbon dioxide and other planet-warming gases in the United States is the transportation sector. The second largest source and nearly as large is the generation of electricity.