Suing to protect endangered species rules

Twenty states and the District of Columbia have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration over its severe cuts to protections for wildlife that were established under the Endangered Species Act.

One suit relates to recent actions that redefines what it means to harm wildlife as was defined in the 1973 legislation. During the past 50 years, harm has been defined as any significant modification or degradation of habitat that kills or injures animals by impairing their ability to eat, shelter, or breed. The administration has tossed out that interpretation and finalized a rule that said degrading the habitat of an endangered species would no longer be illegal. The change could allow oil drillers, farmers, loggers, home builders, and others to disturb or even destroy the habits of vulnerable species.

A second lawsuit challenges new regulations that eliminate automatic protections for all species that are newly classified under the Endangered Species Act. The new regulations allow the government to consider economic factors, such as lost revenue for businesses, before designating areas as critical habitat for endangered species.

The administration claims that the enforcement of the Endangered Species Act is an example of regulatory overreach that goes well beyond the authority granted by Congress.

The Attorneys General of California and Washington state announced the lawsuits in September. They accused the administration of politicizing protections for wildlife, noting that the Endangered Species Act was passed with bipartisan support and signed by a Republican president.

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References:

States Sue Over Trump’s Cuts to Endangered Species Rules