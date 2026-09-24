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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Offshore Connecticut wind farm nearly complete

By Randy Simon
Published September 24, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Rob Pegoraro
/
Flickr

The offshore Revolution Wind project, located off the coast of Rhode Island, is nearing completion after nearly three years of work. The project is 95% complete, with 61 out of 65 turbines fully installed.

The project is contracted to supply electricity to customers in Connecticut. It began sending some power to the electric grid in March, when it was about 90% complete. Once completed, the project will have a peak capacity of 794 megawatts, enough electricity to power about 350,000 homes.

Revolution Wind is being built by Ørsted, a Danish multinational power company and the world’s leading developer of offshore wind farms. Assembly work on Revolution Wind is based at the State Pier in New London, Connecticut. The pier is also the staging area for two other Ørsted projects, Sunrise Wind and South Fork Wind, both of which are contracted to supply power to Long Island. Sunrise Wind, the largest of the three projects at 924 megawatts, has recently passed the halfway point and is on track to completed in 2027.

Both Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind faced multiple setbacks over the past year as the Trump Administration twice ordered a halt to offshore wind projects under development. The administration claimed various problems with offshore wind ranging from its potential to interfere with military radar to it being a threat to marine life. These claims were completely refuted by military and marine life experts. Court rulings lifted the orders, and the construction work was allowed to resume.

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References:
Revolution Wind project on track for completion this year, developer says

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentRenewable EnergyOffshore WindWind Energy
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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