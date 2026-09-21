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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

The warming of the Himalayas

By Randy Simon
Published September 21, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Andrew Smith
/
Flickr

The Himalayas, often called the “Third Pole,” are the lifeblood of South Asia. Home to some of the world’s largest glaciers, these mountains supply fresh water to rivers that sustain nearly two billion people. But climate change is accelerating the melting of Himalayan glaciers, threatening the region’s water supplies, agriculture, and energy systems. The warming climate is also making the mountain environment increasingly unstable.

In late August, a massive collapse of bedrock and glacier ice in Nepal sent a wall of water, mud, and debris surging through Himalayan river valleys. More than 1,300 people in Nepal and neighboring China have been killed, with thousands more missing. The disaster destroyed roads, bridges, hydropower facilities, and other infrastructure, burying or devastating entire towns and villages in its path.'

While scientists say it’s too early to directly link this particular catastrophe to global warming, the broader trend is clear. As Earth’s temperature rises because of the burning of oil, gas, and coal, the risk of such disasters increases, especially in the Himalayan mountains, which are warming considerably faster than many other parts of the world.

These cascading hazards are becoming a growing concern throughout the Hindu Kush Himalaya, home to the largest concentration of ice outside the polar regions. Nepal alone has identified 47 potentially dangerous glacial lakes that could unleash catastrophic floods. While there is no evidence that a glacial lake burst in this latest disaster, it underscores how events high in the mountains can rapidly threaten downstream communities with little warning.

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References:
As climate change warms the Himalayas, disasters like the Nepal floods are becoming more frequent

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentGlobal WarmingHimalayasNatural Disaster
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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