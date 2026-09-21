The warming of the Himalayas

The Himalayas, often called the “Third Pole,” are the lifeblood of South Asia. Home to some of the world’s largest glaciers, these mountains supply fresh water to rivers that sustain nearly two billion people. But climate change is accelerating the melting of Himalayan glaciers, threatening the region’s water supplies, agriculture, and energy systems. The warming climate is also making the mountain environment increasingly unstable.

In late August, a massive collapse of bedrock and glacier ice in Nepal sent a wall of water, mud, and debris surging through Himalayan river valleys. More than 1,300 people in Nepal and neighboring China have been killed, with thousands more missing. The disaster destroyed roads, bridges, hydropower facilities, and other infrastructure, burying or devastating entire towns and villages in its path.'

While scientists say it’s too early to directly link this particular catastrophe to global warming, the broader trend is clear. As Earth’s temperature rises because of the burning of oil, gas, and coal, the risk of such disasters increases, especially in the Himalayan mountains, which are warming considerably faster than many other parts of the world.

These cascading hazards are becoming a growing concern throughout the Hindu Kush Himalaya, home to the largest concentration of ice outside the polar regions. Nepal alone has identified 47 potentially dangerous glacial lakes that could unleash catastrophic floods. While there is no evidence that a glacial lake burst in this latest disaster, it underscores how events high in the mountains can rapidly threaten downstream communities with little warning.

**********

References:

As climate change warms the Himalayas, disasters like the Nepal floods are becoming more frequent