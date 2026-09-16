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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Why is sea-level rise so much worse in some coastal areas?

By Randy Simon
Published September 16, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Xiquinho Silva
/
Flickr

Global sea-level rise is one of the greatest challenges of climate change. And for the more than half a billion people living in low-lying coastal areas, this threat is even greater.

According to a new study by researchers at the Technical University of Munich and Tulane University, people living in densely populated coastal regions experience a relative sea-level rise of about six millimeters per year, which is nearly three times the global coastal average. The research, which was recently published in the journal Nature Communications, found that this amplified rise is caused by sinking land, a process known as land subsidence.

According to the research team, groundwater extraction, oil and gas production, compacting sediments, and the growing weight of cities can all cause land to sink. Natural forces, including tectonic activity and the slow adjustment of land following the last Ice Age, can also play a role.

Some cities are particularly vulnerable. Jakarta, Tianjin, Bangkok, Lagos, and Alexandria are all experiencing substantial subsidence. In parts of Jakarta, land is sinking by as much as 42 millimeters per year!

But the researchers say there is reason for some optimism. In some regions, managing groundwater withdrawals has significantly reduced subsidence. Tokyo once experienced sinking rates exceeding ten centimeters per year, but government action and alternative water supplies dramatically slowed the process.

Protecting coastal communities isn’t just about slowing climate change. It’s also about understanding and managing the land beneath our feet.

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References:
Sea levels rising dramatically in some areas due to land subsidence
Subsidence more than doubles sea-level rise today along densely populated coasts

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentSea Level RiseCoastsLand Subsidence
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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