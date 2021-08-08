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The Himalayas, often called the “Third Pole,” are the lifeblood of South Asia. Home to some of the world’s largest glaciers, these mountains supply fresh water to rivers that sustain nearly two billion people. But climate change is accelerating the melting of Himalayan glaciers, threatening the region’s water supplies, agriculture, and energy systems. The warming climate is also making the mountain environment increasingly unstable.
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In conjunction with the exhibition “The Second Buddha: Master of Time,” the Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College…
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After sitting at the feet of Martin Luther King at the University of Michigan in 1963, Larry Brilliant was swept up into the civil rights movement,…
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In the high-stakes game of big-wall climbing, the Shark’s Fin on Mount Meru may be the ultimate prize. Sitting at the headwaters of the sacred Ganges…