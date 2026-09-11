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Earth Wise

New funding for New York public chargers

By Randy Simon
Published September 11, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Ivan Radic
/
Flickr

New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $35 million has been made available for public sector entities to install and operate Level 2 electric vehicle chargers in the state. The funding will reduce the purchase and installation costs of chargers thereby expanding consumer access to charging at public sites and reducing air pollution in communities across New York.

The program provides funding to public sector entities including New York State agencies and authorities, local governments and state or city university systems. Level 2 charging stations will be installed on publicly-owned land for use by the general public. The program is being administered by NYSERDA, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, which will be accepting proposals for awards until October 20th. The awards can be for up to 80% of eligible documented purchase and installation costs of electric vehicle charging equipment.

The state investments will help more New Yorkers make the transition to electric vehicles by addressing one of the practical barriers to EV ownership for those who cannot charge their cars at home. Charging flexibility is an important benefit of driving electric vehicles but charging infrastructure has to be in place when and where drivers need it.

The funding is increasingly important as EV adoption continues to grow. Expanded access to charging at parks, libraries, schools, and other public places can make driving electric more affordable and accessible. Rising gas prices such as have been a common occurrence in recent times have made the switch to electric vehicles increasingly attractive.

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References:
Governor Hochul Announces $35 Million is Now Available for Public Sector Entities to Install and Operate Electric Vehicle Chargers in New York State

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentNew YorkElectric VehiclesEV Charging
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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