© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC streaming is back online across all devices, including Alexa, Echo, our website and mobile apps.
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

How green is driving electric?

By Randy Simon
Published September 15, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Kev Cook
/
Flickr

People skeptical about the environmental benefits of driving an electric car often argue that the emissions associated with building the car cancel out the emissions reduction in driving it. They then argue that the greenest car is the one already sitting in your driveway. The claim is that it is better for the planet to keep one’s gas car running as long as possible.

A University of California, Santa Cruz professor designed a study to evaluate these claims. The study was designed to give every possible advantage to internal combustion vehicles. But even with the scales tipped, EVs still come out ahead.

Swapping even a two-year-old gas car for an EV leads to a lifetime emissions savings of roughly 50%. In terms of the emissions associated with building electric cars, the break-even point is at about 18,000 miles, about a year-and-a-half for the average driver.

The benefits of EVs depend on where you live and how much you drive. In places with the greenest grid - for example upstate New York where much of the power is hydroelectric - the benefits are largest. In terms of emissions, driving electric there is like having a gas car that gets 219 miles per gallon.

In order to repay the carbon debt of making a new EV, the car must be driven at least 4,400 miles. So, if one’s car sits in the garage most of the time, there aren’t enough emissions to avoid by driving electric.

The main takeaway from the study is that there is no environmental motivation for extending the lifetime of a gas vehicle. In terms of the environment, EVs are a very clear winner.

**********

References:
Your gas car works fine. Consider an EV anyway.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentElectric VehiclesRenewable EnergyGreen Infrastructure
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • European heat waves
    Randy Simon
    Starting at the end of May through mid-August, Europe has suffered through five rounds of dangerously high temperatures, breaking records in 18 countries. Temperatures were the highest ever recorded for May. Western Europe was the most affected area, with reports of record-breaking temperatures in France, Ireland and the United Kingdom.
  • New funding for New York public chargers
    Randy Simon
    New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $35 million has been made available for public sector entities to install and operate Level 2 electric vehicle chargers in the state. The funding will reduce the purchase and installation costs of chargers thereby expanding consumer access to charging at public sites and reducing air pollution in communities across New York.
  • Earth Wise
    Honeybees and herbicides
    Randy Simon
    Cultivating flowering plants for gardens, farms, and landscapes commonly involves the use of herbicides to control weeds. Honeybees are drawn to these flowering areas and play an important role in their success. So what happens when bees encounter weedkillers?