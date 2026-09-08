El Niño heating up

El Niño is a natural climate pattern during which sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean become significantly warmer than average. This drives hotter weather around the world. Since the world is already warming, El Niño only amplifies that warming. The El Niño of 2023 and 2024 resulted in the hottest years ever recorded. The strong El Niño currently taking place is shattering temperature records from Europe to Asia.

South Korea saw the mercury reach 108 degrees Fahrenheit in early August, the highest temperature on record. All-time highs were recorded in France, Denmark, Germany, and Poland.

The U.S. hasn’t been spared. Much of the country sweltered throughout July. In July, Salt Lake City saw its highest temperature on record, reaching 109 degrees.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting that the current El Niño may be the strongest ever recorded, with records going back to 1950. The previous record was set in 1982-83 when sea surface temperatures were about 2.5 degrees above average. Middle-range projections for this year put that figure at 2.7 degrees above normal but some models forecast sea temperatures as high as 3 or even 3.5 degrees above normal.

El Niño will continue through the winter with a variety of effects. El Niños bring severe droughts in Southeast Asia and Australia, destructive floods in the Americas, warmer winters in northern North America, and suppressed hurricane activity. We’re in for lots of weather drama.

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References:

In an Already Broiling Summer, El Niño Is About to Turn Up the Heat