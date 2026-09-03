Fusion power goes public

Fusion power is how the sun works. Light atomic nuclei (like hydrogen) fuse together at super high temperatures to form heavier nuclei (like helium). The process releases massive amounts of energy without producing radioactive waste or greenhouse gases. Fusion is considered to be the holy grail of clean energy. But even after many decades of intensive research, there is not yet a way to maintain the temperature, density, and confinement to have a fusion reaction go on long enough to produce continuous net-positive energy output.

Recently, General Fusion became the first publicly listed fusion company when it began trading on the Nasdaq. It was founded in 2002, making it one of the oldest fusion power companies. Over the years, General Fusion has raised over $600 million from private investors. Fusion power is an expensive business; the equipment is huge, costly, and complicated.

General Fusion is trying to develop magnetized target fusion, which uses electromagnetic fields to create a magnetized plasma – basically a soup of superheated particles – inside a chamber lined with liquid lithium. Rings of pistons then compress the liquid lithium around the fusion fuel until the atoms fuse and release energy.

Like all plasma developers, the major milestone General Fusion seeks to attain is to reach breakeven, which is where a fusion reaction releases more energy than was required to ignite it.

Fusion power development has involved multiple governments and private entities. Somewhere between 50 and 100 billion dollars have been spent so far. Now individual stockholders can join in.

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Investors send General Fusion soaring in debut as first publicly traded fusion company