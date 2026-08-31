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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Offshore wind and New England heatwaves

By Randy Simon
Published August 31, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Revolution Wind
/
https://revolution-wind.com/

July saw dangerously hot and humid temperatures over much of the eastern United States. Two offshore wind projects near New England delivered hundreds of megawatts of electric power to the grid as residents cranked up their air conditioners. Thanks to the recently added wind power, utilities did not need to rely as much on dirty, expensive oil-burning peaker plants – the kind that only operate when electricity demand is very high.

Analysts compared how the regional electrical grid performed during the July heatwave with its performance during a bout of hot weather in June 2025, before much of the offshore wind came online. During the hottest day in July, oil peaker plants provided nearly 10% of the region’s total power supply. During the hottest day in June 2025, oil provided nearly 15% of the power. The recent performance represents a drop of more than a gigawatt in oil-fueled generation.

Other factors playing a role in the grid’s handling of heatwaves are the New England Clean Energy Connect power line, which carries hydropower from Canada to Maine, and an increasing abundance of rooftop solar installations in the region.

Offshore wind does not only have benefits for heatwaves. It is known for its ability to bolster grid reliability during winter. In colder months, New England’s power system is becoming increasingly constrained because of the shift to electric space and water heating systems replacing gas or oil heating. Ocean winds in the region are actually at their strongest and steadiest during the winter months. Once again, offshore wind can reduce the use of gas-fueled power plants.

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References:
Here’s how offshore wind helped New England beat record heat

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentWind PowerNew EnglandHeat Waves
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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