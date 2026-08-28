© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The new WAMC app is available to download on iOS and Android! Click here to learn more.
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Heat pumps are taking over

By Randy Simon
Published August 28, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Vernon Air Conditioning
/
Flickr

A heat pump is a kind of HVAC appliance that handles both heating and cooling. It doesn’t burn fuel to generate heat. Instead, it uses electricity to move heat around. In the winter, it extracts warmth from outside air, the ground, or water and transfers it indoors. In the summer, it reverses the process to provide cooling. Heat pumps are far more efficient than conventional heaters and air conditioners.

Over the past 15 years, heat pump sales have doubled. In the first quarter of this year, heat pumps outpaced shipments of fossil fuel furnaces by 32%. They only just missed beating out shipments of air conditioner units.

A big part of the trend relates to new construction. In 2024, 46% of new housing included a heat pump while 47% went with forced-air furnaces. The trend is towards more and more heat pumps. They are better, more comfortable, and more efficient than furnaces and provide cooling as well as heating.

Three quarters of new apartments in the US are heated electrically. As a result, many have electric stoves as well, avoiding the need for gas pipes. While many new buildings opt for resistance heating, like baseboard heaters, heat pumps are at least twice as efficient, saving lots of money by using them.

There are multiple types of heat pumps such as air-to-air, air-to-water, ground-source, and water source, each with different advantages in installation cost and operating cost. There are now also networked geothermal heat pumps where utilities pump liquids into homes to provide heating and cooling.

Heat pump technology is growing in popularity and appears to be at a tipping point for heating and cooling.

**********

References:
The US may be hitting a tipping point for heat pumps

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentHeat PumpsTechnologyEnergy Efficiency
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    A space mirror satellite test
    Randy Simon
    A space mirror satellite is an orbiting spacecraft that features a large deployable reflective surface. Its purpose is to redirect sunlight and beam it down to a specific location on Earth. It would basically provide sunlight on demand.
  • Earth Wise
    U.S. pulls back on energy efficiency
    Randy Simon
    The federal government started promoting energy efficiency in the 1970s in the wake of the Arab oil embargo. Since that time, successive administrations, both Republican and Democratic, instituted regulations about energy efficiency that have transformed the US economy. Energy efficiency has been pretty much the most bipartisan issue in the country. As a result, today’s refrigerators use about one-third the electricity of those from the 70s. Stricter fuel-economy standards for cars have saved Americans about $5 trillion in gasoline costs.
  • Earth Wise
    Bumblebees and pesticides
    Randy Simon
    Bumblebees may be only about an inch long, but they help power the global food system. As they move from flower to flower collecting nectar and pollen, they help many wild plants and food crops reproduce. Their work supports healthy ecosystems and contributes to the production of many of the fruits, vegetables, and nuts people eat every day.