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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

The Colorado River crisis

By Randy Simon
Published June 29, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Jason
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Flickr

The Colorado River is experiencing a crisis. Its flow has reduced by an average of 20% compared to the 20th-century average. Its system reservoirs are critically low and water storage across its major lakes is at about 35% of capacity. The Colorado supplies water and irrigation to about 40 million people across seven U.S. states and northern Mexico.

There are multiple causes for the depletion crisis. There has been massive groundwater loss primarily due to intensive agricultural pumping for crops. There has been aridification due to climate change, higher temperatures, and shrinking snowpacks in the Rocky Mountains. The result has been dropping water levels in Lake Powell, threatening to shut down power generation in the region’s dams.

Arizona, California, and Nevada recently announced a plan to save up to 1 million acre-feet of Colorado River water through 2028. This is on top of cuts already announced by the three states and Mexico. Total water to be saved is enough to serve 25 million people a year.

The Upper Basin states – Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, and New Mexico – have yet to come to an agreement about Colorado River water and are seeking a mediator.

Most of the river’s water goes to agriculture. The largest single user is the Imperial Irrigation District in California, where much of the nation’s winter vegetables are grown. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which supplies water to 19 million people, relies on the Colorado River for 20% of its supply.

The Colorado River crisis is big deal.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentColorado RiverAgricultureWater
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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