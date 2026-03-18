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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Forests are changing

By Randy Simon
Published March 18, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Alex Yosifov
/
Flickr

Forests are fundamental to life on Earth. They store carbon dioxide, regulate water cycles, stabilize soils, and provide habitat for countless species. Forests also supply people with food, wood, and shade that helps cool communities during hot weather.

But according to a large international study led by researchers from Aarhus University in Denmark, forests worldwide are undergoing a significant shift. The study, which was recently published in the journal Nature Plants, analyzed more than 31,000 tree species around the world and discovered that many forests are becoming more uniform, losing biodiversity, and growing less resilient.

The research team found that fast-growing trees, such as pines, poplars, eucalyptus, and acacia are becoming increasingly dominant, while slower-growing native trees with specialized traits are declining. These long-lived species often form the structural backbone of forests and store carbon for extended periods.

Fast-growing trees can quickly colonize disturbed landscapes, but they are also more vulnerable to drought, storms, pests, and disease. As a result, forests dominated by fast-growing trees may be less stable and less effective at long-term carbon storage.

Researchers say human activities, including climate change, logging, and land development, are driving these forest changes. Protecting slow-growing native tree species and restoring diverse forests may be critical for maintaining resilient ecosystems in the decades ahead.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentForestsLoggingTrees
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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