Forests are changing

Forests are fundamental to life on Earth. They store carbon dioxide, regulate water cycles, stabilize soils, and provide habitat for countless species. Forests also supply people with food, wood, and shade that helps cool communities during hot weather.

But according to a large international study led by researchers from Aarhus University in Denmark, forests worldwide are undergoing a significant shift. The study, which was recently published in the journal Nature Plants, analyzed more than 31,000 tree species around the world and discovered that many forests are becoming more uniform, losing biodiversity, and growing less resilient.

The research team found that fast-growing trees, such as pines, poplars, eucalyptus, and acacia are becoming increasingly dominant, while slower-growing native trees with specialized traits are declining. These long-lived species often form the structural backbone of forests and store carbon for extended periods.

Fast-growing trees can quickly colonize disturbed landscapes, but they are also more vulnerable to drought, storms, pests, and disease. As a result, forests dominated by fast-growing trees may be less stable and less effective at long-term carbon storage.

Researchers say human activities, including climate change, logging, and land development, are driving these forest changes. Protecting slow-growing native tree species and restoring diverse forests may be critical for maintaining resilient ecosystems in the decades ahead.