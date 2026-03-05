© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fifty-One Percent
51%

Women's suffrage and the earliest voters

By Jesse King,
Samantha Simmons
Published March 5, 2026 at 8:00 PM EST

On this week's 51%, we kick off Women's History Month and preview an exhibit about Ulster County’s first elections with women voters in 1918. Women in New York won the right to vote a few years before the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920. The Ulster County exhibit, opening March 11 on the second floor of the county office building in Kingston, features archival voter rolls and artifacts from the county board of the elections as well as the League of Women Voters of the Mid-Hudson Region, giving a glimpse into the lives of the everyday women who jumped at the opportunity to vote. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons also brings us a story on how the University at Albany is preserving the legacy of the late author Toni Morrison.

————

Guest: Ashely Torres, democratic commissioner of the Ulster County Board of Elections, co-curator of the exhibit "Women Shaping Democracy in Ulster County"

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. This episode also uses the track "Jangwa" by Debra.

Tags
51% womenvotingwomen's rightsToni Morrisonbook
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's former Hudson Valley bureau chief. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Samantha Simmons
Weekend Edition Host/Reporter.


She covers Rensselaer County, New York State politics, and local arts and culture.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons
Related Content
  • Fifty-One Percent
    Elizabeth Chamblee Burch on 'The Pain Brokers'
    Jesse King
    On this week's 51%, we speak with Elizabeth Chamblee Burch, a professor at the University of Georgia School of Law, about her new book The Pain Brokers. Burch is a scholar of mass torts, the large civil lawsuits typically filed as a result of harmful products and recalls. Mass torts are meant to be an efficient way to provide relief to a large number of victims, but for thousands of women with pelvic mesh, Burch says that was not the case. The Pain Brokers investigates a complex scheme of call centers, doctors, and lawyers who Burch says preyed on pelvic mesh patients and used them to make millions off mass torts.
  • Fifty-One Percent
    What would the 'SAVE America Act' mean for women voters?
    Jesse King
    Once again, the House has passed a version of a bill that would require voters to present proof of citizenship, like a passport or birth certificate, when registering to vote. On this week's 51%, we speak with Wren Orey of the Bipartisan Policy Center about what the "SAVE America Act" would entail, and whether it would impact married women and others who have changed their names. We also speak with the author of You Can't Catch Us about former First Lady Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson, and the trailblazing campaign tour she embarked on to sway southern voters ahead of the 1964 election.
  • Fifty-One Percent
    Gloria Steinem and Leymah Gbowee on "Rise, Girl, Rise"
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we speak with feminist icons Gloria Steinem and Leymah Gbowee about their new children's book, "Rise, Girl, Rise: Our Sister-Friend Journey. Together for All." Describing their unique paths as feminists fighting for gender equality and peace, "Rise, Girl, Rise," reminds readers young and old of the power of collective action and global sisterhood. We also meet a fashion designer in New York's Capital Region who crafted the inauguration suit for the city of Albany's first Black mayor.
  • Fifty-One Percent
    Kate King on when to 'Mend or Move On'
    Jesse King
    Love isn't always easy, but how do you know when it's time to walk away? On this week's 51%, we speak with counselor Kate King about the difference between good relationships, bad relationships, and toxic ones. King boasts nearly 20 years of experience as a licensed counselor and board-certified art therapist in Denver, Colorado. Her latest book, called Mend or Move On, helps readers identify the traps of abusive relationships (romantic, familial, and platonic) and decide when to say goodbye.