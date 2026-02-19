What would the 'SAVE America Act' mean for women voters?

Once again, the House has passed a version of a bill that would require voters to present proof of citizenship, like a passport or birth certificate, when registering to vote. On this week's 51%, we speak with Wren Orey of the Bipartisan Policy Center about what the "SAVE America Act" would entail, and whether it would impact married women and others who have changed their names. We also speak with the author of You Can't Catch Us about former First Lady Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson, and the trailblazing campaign tour she embarked on to sway southern voters ahead of the 1964 election.

Guests: Wren Orey, director of the Elections Project at the Bipartisan Policy Center; Shannon McKenna Schmidt, author of You Can’t Catch Us: Lady Bird Johnson’s Trailblazing 1964 Campaign and the Women Who Rode with Her

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

