© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

Olivia Dreizen Howell on fresh starts

By Jesse King
Published January 1, 2026 at 8:30 PM EST
Olivia Dreizen Howell is the co-founder and CEO of Fresh Starts Registry, a registry service for the newly single.
Weston Wyatt, Facebook: Fresh Starts Registry
Olivia Dreizen Howell is the co-founder and CEO of Fresh Starts Registry, a registry service for the newly single.

On this week's 51%, we speak with the founder and CEO of Fresh Starts Registry, a registry and education network for those navigating divorce, difficult breakups, and other major life changes. Olivia Dreizen Howell founded Fresh Starts Registry with her sister, Jenny, after her own divorce left her feeling isolated and scrambling for basic items in 2019. What started as an online gift registry has expanded into a global education network with more than 100 divorce experts, support groups, and how-to guides.

———

Guest: Olivia Dreizen Howell, co-founder and CEO of Fresh Starts Registry

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. This episode also contains the track "I'm With You" by HappyWorldWithMochi.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King