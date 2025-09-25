© 2025
Fifty-One Percent
51%

Tylenol and Autism

By Jesse King,
Aaron Shellow-Lavine
Published September 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
Tylenol pain-relief pills are shown in La Habra, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/AP
/
AP
Tylenol pain-relief pills are shown in La Habra, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Trump Administration is promoting an unproven link between Tylenol and autism, urging pregnant women not to take the painkiller. On this week's 51%, we speak with Dr. Stacy De-Lin, associate medical director of Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic, about what expectant mothers should know about the drug, and why she feels it's still safe to prescribe. We also learn about what the end of funding for SNAP-Ed in the federal budget means for hunger programs across the country, and those who benefit from them. 

Guests: Dr. Stacy De-Lin, associate medical director of Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic; Shayna Russo and Bintou Hinds, project manager and regional team leader for SNAP-Ed at Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. This episode also contains the track "Neutral" by A. Cooper

Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley.
