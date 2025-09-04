Julie Gedro on the end of remote work, and where it leaves women workers

On this week’s 51%, we chat with Julie Gedro, dean of the College of Business at SUNY’s Empire State University, about what the decline in remote jobs means for women workers. We also learn about a new mentorship program for underserved women in New York’s Ulster County, and debate where the Equal Rights Amendment stands today.

————

Guests: Julie Gedro, dean of the College of Business at Empire State University; Amy Summers, executive director of Mentoring MUSE

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. This episode also contains the tracks "Against" by Dirk Dehler and "funny bunny" by LowLevA.