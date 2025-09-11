© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fifty-One Percent
51%

Dr. Ingrid Clayton on ‘Fawning’

By Jesse King
Published September 11, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
G.P. Putnam’s Sons and Ingrid Clayton
Book Cover and Headshot

On this week's 51%, we speak with psychologist Dr. Ingrid Clayton about her new book, Fawning: Why the Need to Please Makes Us Lose Ourselves — and How to Find Our Way Back. Many of us are familiar with the three main survival responses: fight, flight and freeze. When those options seem too dangerous or unavailable, Clayton says drawing closer and appeasing a painful person/situation can feel like the last resort. Often confused with “codependency” and “people pleasing,” Clayton says “fawning” is an unconscious trauma response that takes time and patience to unlearn. 

Guest: Dr. Ingrid Clayton, clinical psychologist and author of Fawning: Why the Need to Please Makes Us Lose Ourselves — and How to Find Our Way Back

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. This episode also contains the track “The Cure” by Kets.

————

Tags
51% Dr. Ingrid ClaytonFawning: Why the Need to Please Makes Us Lose Ourselves — and How to Find Our Way Back
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Related Content
  • Left: The logo for Mentoring MUSE in New York. Right: Julie Gedro, dean of the College of Business at Empire State University.
    Fifty-One Percent
    Julie Gedro on the end of remote work, and where it leaves women workers
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we chat with Julie Gedro, dean of the College of Business at SUNY’s Empire State University, about what the decline in remote jobs means for women workers. We also learn about a new mentorship program for underserved women in New York’s Ulster County, and debate where the Equal Rights Amendment stands today.
  • Artwork included in the exhibit "Unearthing the Light" at The Church in Staatsburg, New York.
    Fifty-One Percent
    Alison Cornyn on remembrance and 'Unearthing the Light'
    Jesse King
    On this week's 51%, we speak with artist Alison Cornyn about a new exhibit remembering the lives lived and lost at the site of the former New York Training School for Girls.
  • Fifty-One Percent
    Renée Elise Goldsberry on “Who I Really Am”
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we hear from Tony and Grammy Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry about her solo debut record Who I Really Am. Goldsberry is perhaps best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway hit Hamilton and her portrayal of “Wickie” in the Netflix series Girls5eva. Blending pop, soul, funk and gospel, Who I Really Am allows Goldsberry to get personal, rather than playing a character.
  • Fifty-One Percent
    Grief and Remembrance
    Jesse King
    On this week's 51%, actor and comedian Alison Larkin explores how grief encouraged her to live (and love) more fully in her new memoir Grief…A Comedy. We also take a drive up to Staatsburg, New York, to speak with the artists behind the “Unearthing the Light” reflecting on loss, healing, and the former “New York Training School for Girls.” WAMC’s Josh Landes also speaks with some of the survivors of a sex abuse scandal at an all-girls boarding school in western Massachusetts, who have just had their stories corroborated by an independent investigation.