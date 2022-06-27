© 2022
51% #1718: Title IX at 50

Published June 27, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT
Sexual Justice by Alexandra Brodsky
Sexual Justice by Alexandra Brodsky

On this week’s 51%: we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. We look back on the history of the legislation and its impact on women’s sports, and civil rights lawyer Alexandra Brodsky discusses her book Sexual Justice, about how Title IX can better address cases of sexual harassment and assault.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It's produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast, "A New York Minute In History."
