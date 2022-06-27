51% #1718: Title IX at 50

On this week’s 51%: we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. We look back on the history of the legislation and its impact on women’s sports, and civil rights lawyer Alexandra Brodsky discusses her book Sexual Justice, about how Title IX can better address cases of sexual harassment and assault.

