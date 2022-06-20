51% #1717: Janie Ward, Tracy Robinson-Wood on 'Sister Resisters'

On this week’s 51%, we speak with authors Janie Victoria Ward and Tracy Robinson-Wood about their new book, Sister Resisters: Mentoring Black Women on Campus, on how college faculty can better mentor Black students. We also take a look at a new Marist Poll analyzing how Americans perceive Title IX, ahead of the legislation’s 50th anniversary.

