51% #1717: Janie Ward, Tracy Robinson-Wood on 'Sister Resisters'

Published June 20, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT
Janie Victoria Ward and Tracy-Robinson Wood are the co-authors of "Sister Resisters: Mentoring Black Women on Campus."

On this week’s 51%, we speak with authors Janie Victoria Ward and Tracy Robinson-Wood about their new book, Sister Resisters: Mentoring Black Women on Campus, on how college faculty can better mentor Black students. We also take a look at a new Marist Poll analyzing how Americans perceive Title IX, ahead of the legislation’s 50th anniversary.

————

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It's produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast, "A New York Minute In History."
