© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
fiftyone51-yellowgreen.png
51%

51% 1716: Cracking the Code

Published June 10, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT
Jenny Powers
Provided
/
Left: The logo for CanCode Communities, started in 2016. Right: Springfield Science Museum Director Jenny Powers

On this week’s 51%, we catch up with some savvy women in STEM. Annmarie Lanesey of CanCode Communities offers her advice for those looking to work in the tech sector, and we also stop by the Springfield Science Museum in western Massachusetts to speak with its new director, Jenny Powers.

————

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It's produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast, "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King