51% #1711: Thank Your Midwife

On this week’s 51%, we recognize Mother’s Day and the International Day of the Midwife. Betsy Mercogliano, a licensed midwife with Albany’s Family Life Center, discusses the ins and outs of home birth. And WAMC’s Sarah LaDuke shares an interview she conducted with her late mother last year.

