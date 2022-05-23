© 2022
51%

51% #1711: Thank Your Midwife

Published May 23, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT
On this week’s 51%, we recognize Mother’s Day and the International Day of the Midwife. Betsy Mercogliano, a licensed midwife with Albany’s Family Life Center, discusses the ins and outs of home birth. And WAMC’s Sarah LaDuke shares an interview she conducted with her late mother last year.

————

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It's produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

