51% #1674: Difficult And Invincible Women

Bestselling author Karen Karbo’s book “In Praise of Difficult Women – Life Lessons from 29 Heroines Who Dared to Break the Rules,” features women who refused to choose between being true to themselves or being accepted and loved. Karbo writes about Frida Kahlo, Nora Ephron, Hillary Clinton, Carrie Fisher, Elizabeth Taylor, Helen Gurley Brown, Laverne Cox, Lena Dunham, and others. All, she says, are spirited rule breakers who charted their way with little regard for social or cultural expectations. Karbo spoke with 51%’s Allison Dunne in 2018.

“In Praise of Difficult Women – Life Lessons from 29 Heroines Who Dared to Break the Rules" is published by National Geographic. You can hear her full interview on episode #1504.

Dr. Bilha Chesner Fish is an Israeli-American immigrant living on Long Island and in New York City. Dr. Fish, a distinguished radiologist and founder of Manhasset Diagnostic Imaging and Pathways Women’s Health, also established the Unbeaten Path, which provides programs for adolescents on topics such as anorexia, bulimia, STDs, bullying, and mental health issues, for which they receive health credit in high school. Dr. Fish is a longtime advocate for community service and women’s empowerment. In her book “Invincible Women: Conversations with 21 Inspiring and Successful American Immigrants,” she speaks with women from around the world about their journeys to America and the obstacles they faced. When we spoke last summer, I asked why she decided to write the book.

Dr. Bilha Chesner Fish

“Invincible Women: Conversations with 21 Inspiring and Successful American Immigrants” is published by Hybrid Global Publishing. You can hear her full interview on episode #1615.

