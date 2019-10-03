Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Young Women’s Mentorship Program Holds Pittsfield Fundraiser Concert

By Oct 3, 2019
  • ropeberkshires.org/

Roberta McCulloch-Dews is the Director of Administrative Services in the office of Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Linda Tyer. She’s also a volunteer with Rites of Passage Empowerment – or ROPE – a mentoring program created in 2010 by Youth Alive, the Women of Color Giving Circle, and the Pittsfield School Department. Ahead of ROPE’s October 5th fundraising concert Common Ground II – a celebration of jazz and Jewish music – McCulloch-Dews sat down with WAMC to talk about the mentoring effort. 

Common Ground II takes place Saturday at 7 PM at Barrington Stage at 36 Linden Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Tags: 
rope
fundraiser

Related Content

Glorious Strings Concert At Helsinki Hudson To Benefit The Preservation League Of New York State

By Oct 1, 2019
Glorious Strings Banner image - photos of violinists and text promoting concert

Glorious Strings will bring three internationally acclaimed Stradivari Society violinists together for a one-night-only performance at Helsinki Hudson in Hudson, New York on October 6. Augustin Hadelich, Tim Fain, and Francisco Fullana will be joined on stage by Grammy-nominated pianist Robert Koenig.

The concert has been organized to support the Preservation League of New York State’s mission of promoting historic preservation across the state.

We welcome Preservation League of New York State President Jay DiLorenzo.

Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute Celebrates 100 Years

By Sep 27, 2019
MWPAI logo

Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute is a fine arts center in Utica, New York dedicated to serving diverse audiences by advancing the appreciation, understanding, and enjoyment of the arts.

The art institute aims to promote interest and participation in the arts and stimulate artistic self-expression and personal creativity. MWPAI continues to assume a leadership and advocacy role for the arts in Utica, NY.

Founded in 1919, the institute is celebrating its 100th Anniversary and to tell us more we welcome Institute President and CEO Anna D'Ambrosio.

The Food Pantries For The Capital District 8th Annual Harvest Evening Celebration

By Sep 27, 2019
The Food Pantries logo

The Food Pantries for the Capital District is a coalition of 64 food pantries in Albany, Rensselaer, and Saratoga Counties. They provide funding, delivery, coordination of services and food drives, and education and training to their member food pantries.

Their fundraiser, the Harvest Evening Celebration, will be happening next Thursday October 3rd at Franklin Plaza in Troy, NY.

We are joined by Natasha Pernicka, Executive Director for The Food Pantries for the Capital District and Chef Kizzy Williams from Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen.

Third Annual "Shaker Your Plate" Celebration At The Shaker Heritage Society

By Sep 20, 2019
Shaker Your Plate logo

The Third Annual Shaker Your Plate Celebration at the Shaker Heritage Society is happening on Thursday September 26th.

The annual event is a celebration of the site of America’s first Shaker Settlement, and its purpose is threefold: to raise funds to protect the Shaker National Historic District from the threat of development, to celebrate the Church Family Site as a community center, and to honor our ever-growing corps of volunteers and supporters who see the potential of this site and lead the effort to preserve our local history.

The 1915 Shaker Heritage Barn will be the setting for a lovely evening with great food and a cooking demonstration from Sunhee’s Farm and Kitchen, artisan demonstrations, music and a silent auction.

We welcome Shaker Heritage Society of Albany, New York Executive Director Johanna Batman.