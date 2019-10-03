Young Women’s Mentorship Program Holds Pittsfield Fundraiser Concert

Roberta McCulloch-Dews is the Director of Administrative Services in the office of Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Linda Tyer. She’s also a volunteer with Rites of Passage Empowerment – or ROPE – a mentoring program created in 2010 by Youth Alive, the Women of Color Giving Circle, and the Pittsfield School Department. Ahead of ROPE’s October 5th fundraising concert Common Ground II – a celebration of jazz and Jewish music – McCulloch-Dews sat down with WAMC to talk about the mentoring effort.

Common Ground II takes place Saturday at 7 PM at Barrington Stage at 36 Linden Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.