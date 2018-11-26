Related Program: 
Williams College President Emeritus Francis Oakley To Discuss New Book At The Clark

Williams College President Emeritus Francis Oakley, author of the new book "From the Cast-Iron Shore," will present a free book talk and signing on Sunday afternoon from 2-4 PM at the Clark Art Institute auditorium.

"From the Cast-Iron Shore," part personal memoir and part participant-observer's educational history, details the progression of Williams from a fraternity-dominated institution in the 1950s to the leading liberal arts college it is today.

Oakley relays his experiences growing up in England, Ireland, and Canada, his time as a soldier in the British Army, and his years as a student at Yale University. He combines this account with reflections on social class, the relationship between teaching and research, the shape of American higher education, and the challenge of educational leadership in the late twentieth and early twenty-first century.

Superstar Italian Pianist Federico Colli Plays At The Clark 11/30

By Nov 19, 2018
Federico Colli
Roberto Mora

Italian pianist Federico Colli will perform a concert of Scarlatti, Mozart, and Beethoven in the auditorium at The Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts on Friday, November 30 at 7 p.m.

Federico Colli has established himself as an exciting, international artist, recognized for his stage charisma and his intelligent insights into the repertoire.

 

Since winning First Prize at the Salzburg Mozart Competition in 2011 and Gold Medal at the Leeds International Piano Competition in 2012, Colli has performed at some of the world’s leading concert halls and worked with a number of eminent conductors. He  makes his Lincoln Center debut to a sold out house a couple of days after his concert at The Clark.

Clark Art Institute To Host Talk On Bees, Sustainability

By May 5, 2018
Facebook: The Clark

The Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts is hosting a talk on sustainability Sunday.

Sasson Gabay In "The Band's Visit" On Broadway

By Nov 16, 2018
Sasson Gabay and Katrina Lenk in The Band’s Visit
Evan Zimmerman for Murphy/Made

In “The Band’s Visit,” The Alexandria Ceremonial Police Orchestra is traveling from Egypt to play a concert in Petah Tikva, Israel but after language confusion at the border end up in Beit Hatikva - a small city where civic pride is low. Without a means of transportation out of town until the morning, the band is taken in by the locals.

With music and lyrics by David Yazbek, a book by Itamar Moses, and directed by David Cromer, "The Band's Visit" won 10 Tony Awards last June.

The show is at once charming and uplifting, humorous and moving, global and deeply personal. The band, who you see on stage as they are characters in the show - is out of this world and the music is lively and inviting.

Tony Shaloub originated the lead role of Tewfiq on Broadway - winning a Tony Award. Succeeding him is Sasson Gabay, the Israeli actor who played Tewfiq in the award winning 2007 film that the musical is based on. Gabay has been an actor for more than 40 years and has been a member of the Beit Lessin Theatre in Tel Aviv for 20.