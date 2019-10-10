"Whistleblowers" By Allison Stanger

Revealing misconduct of the powerful is always dangerous. Whistleblowers, therefore, face a difficult choice: by challenging and exposing corruption, they perform a vital public service yet they historically suffer for it.

In "Whistleblowers: Honesty in America from Washington to Trump," author and scholar Allison Stanger frames whistleblowing as an important but unrecognized cousin of civil disobedience. She shows how its practice has held powerful elites accountable in America across the centuries.

She asserts its goal: to prevent the abuse of power by those who hold it; is rooted in the very DNA of America, dating back to the country’s founding. Allison Stanger is a Professor of International Politics and Economics at Middlebury College, New America Cybersecurity Fellow, and an External Professor at the Santa Fe Institute.