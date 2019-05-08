When VPs Ascend: Jared Cohen On "Accidental Presidents"

Jared Cohen is the founder and CEO of Jigsaw at Alphabet Inc. He also serves as an Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. Previously, he ran Google Ideas at Google Inc. and served as chief advisor to Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt. From 2006 to 2010 he served as a member of the Secretary of State’s Policy Planning Staff and as a close advisor to Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton.

He is the New York Times bestselling author of the new book "Accidental Presidents" which looks at eight men who came to the office without being elected to it.