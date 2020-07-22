 When Home Is Where The Office Is, Where Do You Hang Your Hat? | WAMC
The Roundtable

When Home Is Where The Office Is, Where Do You Hang Your Hat?

By 1 hour ago

How do you do great work while sitting near the same spot where you watch Netflix? How can you be responsive without losing the focus necessary for getting things done? How can you maintain and grow your network when you spend less time face to face?

Long before the pandemic and public health concerns pushed many of us indoors, some of the most successful people fueled their careers with carefully perfected work-from-home routines.

Laura Vanderkam's new e-book is "The New Corner Office: How the Most Successful People Work from Home."

Vanderkam is the author of several time management and productivity books, including "Juliet’s School of Possibilities," "Off the Clock," "I Know How She Does It," "What the Most Successful People Do Before Breakfast," and "168 Hours." Her work has appeared in publications including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, and Fortune. She is the host of the podcast "The New Corner Office" and "Before Breakfast" and the co-host, with Sarah Hart-Unger, of the podcast "Best of Both Worlds."

