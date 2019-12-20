Wanda’s Hudson River Sampler Recommendations from 2019

Every year I received hundreds of albums for airplay consideration. As I review them, Imake a note of the ones that really impress me. I try to narrow my personal favorites down to 20 every year. For 2019, so many were amazing that, no matter how many I eliminated from my list, the bestI could do was the following 23. These are listed in alphabetical order, not in any special preference. Hope you will check them out! Bettman and Halpin – 1000 Miles (FLRC Records) Kevin Brown – Heroes and Sparrows (Brown Knows) Cej – Adobe Road (Gnosong Records) The Early Risers – Making Life Sweet (Itchy Sabot) Kora Feder – In Sevens (Kora Feder) Archie Fisher and Garnet Rogers – Live: The Best Times After All (Snow Goose) Dave Gunning – Up Against the Sky (Wee House of Music) James Hill and Anne Janelle – Many a Moon (Borealis) Bill Jones – Wonderful Fairy Tale (Brick Wall Music) Martyn Joseph – Days of Decision (Pipe Records) Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert – When the Sun Goes Down (Dead Reckoning) John Lowell – This Long Stretch of Gravel (John Lowell) Joel Mabus – Time and Truth (Fossil) Jim and Susie Malcolm – The Berries (Beltane) John McCutcheon – To Everyone in All the World: A Celebration of Pete Seeger(Appalsongs) Carrie Newcomer – The Point of Arrival (Available Light) Our Native Daughters – Our Native Daughters (Smithsonian-Folkways) Katherine Rondeau – Unfortunate Point of View (Katherine Rondeau) David G. Smith – Who Cares? (Hey Dave!) Amy Speace – Me and the Ghost of Charlemagne (Proper) Tui – Pretty Little Mister (Tui) Wes Weddell – Somewhere in the Middle (Dusty Shadows)