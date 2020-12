(Airs 4/16/20 @ 1 p.m.) WAMC’s Alan Chartock In Conversation with Claudia Coenen, a creative grief counselor and certified Thanatologist about dealing with grief. Claudia is the author of two books: Shattered by Grief: Picking Up the Pieces to Become Whole Again, and she has a new book being released July 1st called The Creative Toolkit. You can find out more about Claudia Coenen and her work at www.thekarunaproject.com