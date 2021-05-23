WAMC Listening Party Playlist 5/22/21

Playlist for WAMC Listening Party as aired on Saturday, May 22nd, 2021:
Albatross
Artist: Fleetwood Mac
Album: The Pious Bird of Good Omen
Luv N’ Haight
Artist: Sly & The Family Stone
Album: There’s a Riot Goin’ On
Vampire Blues
Artist: Neil Young
Album: On the Beach
More Brother Rides
Artist: Palace Music
Album: Viva Last Blues
Sweet Jane
Artist: Mott the Hoople
Album: All The Young Dudes
My Walking Stick
Artist: Leon Redbone
Album: On the Track
Thank You
Artist: Led Zeppelin
Album: Led Zeppelin II
Spider and I
Artist: Brian Eno
Album: Before and After Science
Bag of Jewels
Artist: Lou Donaldson
Album: Midnight Creeper
Seven Seas
Artist: Echo & The Bunnymen
Album: Ocean Rain
Puppets’ Dance
Artist: Jean-Luc Ponty
Album: Cosmic Messenger