WAMC Listening Party Playlist 5/22/21

Playlist for WAMC Listening Party as aired on Saturday, May 22nd, 2021:

Albatross
Artist: Fleetwood Mac
Album: The Pious Bird of Good Omen

Luv N’ Haight
Artist: Sly & The Family Stone
Album: There’s a Riot Goin’ On

Vampire Blues
Artist: Neil Young
Album: On the Beach

More Brother Rides
Artist: Palace Music
Album: Viva Last Blues

Sweet Jane
Artist: Mott the Hoople
Album: All The Young Dudes

My Walking Stick
Artist: Leon Redbone
Album: On the Track

Thank You
Artist: Led Zeppelin
Album: Led Zeppelin II

Spider and I
Artist: Brian Eno
Album: Before and After Science

Bag of Jewels
Artist: Lou Donaldson
Album: Midnight Creeper

Seven Seas
Artist: Echo & The Bunnymen
Album: Ocean Rain

Puppets’ Dance
Artist: Jean-Luc Ponty
Album: Cosmic Messenger

