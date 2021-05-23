WAMC Listening Party Playlist 5/22/21

Playlist for WAMC Listening Party as aired on Saturday, May 22nd, 2021:

Albatross

Artist: Fleetwood Mac

Album: The Pious Bird of Good Omen

Luv N’ Haight

Artist: Sly & The Family Stone

Album: There’s a Riot Goin’ On

Vampire Blues

Artist: Neil Young

Album: On the Beach

More Brother Rides

Artist: Palace Music

Album: Viva Last Blues

Sweet Jane

Artist: Mott the Hoople

Album: All The Young Dudes

My Walking Stick

Artist: Leon Redbone

Album: On the Track

Thank You

Artist: Led Zeppelin

Album: Led Zeppelin II

Spider and I

Artist: Brian Eno

Album: Before and After Science

Bag of Jewels

Artist: Lou Donaldson

Album: Midnight Creeper

Seven Seas

Artist: Echo & The Bunnymen

Album: Ocean Rain

Puppets’ Dance

Artist: Jean-Luc Ponty

Album: Cosmic Messenger