Voters To Choose New Lake Placid Mayor On Tuesday

Lake Placid voters will choose a new mayor Tuesday.



Village elections are being held across New York on Tuesday and in Lake Placid the incumbent mayor is retiring. Republican Art Devlin, a village trustee and deputy mayor, is challenging Common Sense Party candidate Jamie Rogers, who served as village mayor from 2005 to 2009.



Issues the candidates have been debating include rental and affordable housing.

“Absentee home homeowners should not be allowed to be in vacation rental business," Rogers said during a recent virtual debate.

“I agree," Devlin said. "And then I think one thing that's going to be going in that new code is protected neighborhoods.”

Voting at the North Elba Town Hall to elect the mayor and two village trustees is open from noon until 9 p.m.