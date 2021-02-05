Visitors To A DMV In Orange County May Have Been Exposed To COVID-19

The Orange County Health Department in New York warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at a DMV.

The Orange County Health Department is advising residents that if they worked at or visited the county DMV on King Street in Middletown January 25th through the 28th between 8 a.m.-5 p.m., they may have been exposed to COVID-19. County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman recommends that anyone who visited the Middletown Division of Motor Vehicles during this time frame watch for symptoms of COVID. She advises residents to consider any public site in Orange County as a potential site of COVID-19 exposure, due to a persistent increase in newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases throughout the county.