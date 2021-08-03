 Vermont Governor’s Weekly Briefing Focuses On In-Person School Guidance | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Vermont Governor’s Weekly Briefing Focuses On In-Person School Guidance

By 1 hour ago
  • School bus
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont students will return to school this fall for in person classes.  Much of Governor Phil Scott’s weekly briefing Tuesday focused on guidance being prepared for administrators and parents.

Vermont remains among the top vaccinated states in the country with 84.1 percent of those eligible having received at least one dose.  Republican Governor Phil Scott says with the state’s high vaccination rate the Agency of Education is poised to issue an advisory to schools to conduct in-person instruction this fall.  

“We’re recommending all students under the age of 12, who are not eligible to be vaccinated, to wear a mask in schools," Scott said. "For students age 12 and older eligible for the vaccine we’re going to take a similar approach as we did when we ended the State of Emergency. Once 80 percent of eligible students have gotten at least one dose we’re advising schools to drop masking requirements for those over 12. In order to help achieve these goals we’ll have more vaccine clinics in schools leading up to and after classes start. We hope this inspires parents to do the right thing and sign their kids up to be fully vaccinated.”

Education Secretary Dan French clarified that due to elimination of the State of Emergency the guidance is advisory and schools can opt to not follow it or implement stricter requirements.  

“We are recommending that schools require the start of school with everyone in the school wearing a mask, all students, all staff," French said. "And then we’ve tied a change in our recommendation to the student vaccination rate not the staff vaccination rate.  We did that intentionally knowing that staff, based on the data from last spring, across the state are already over 80 percent vaccination rate and probably much higher than that now. So once the student rate in a specific school reaches 80 percent then our recommendation is that only the unvaccinated students and staff should wear a mask.”

Data presented during the briefing shows that fewer than 90,000 state residents remain unvaccinated and over the past week there was a 14.6 percent increase in people getting their initial shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Data Tracker shows Chittenden County, Vermont’s most populous, with a substantial level of community transmission. Governor Scott was frustrated that the national data doesn’t reflect the state’s small population. 

“We’ve heard a lot about Chittenden County and the increase in the number of cases," Scott said. "The seven-day average is about 13 cases a day. Thirteen! With a population of about 145,000 that’s not many cases. When you look at Burlington for instance, I’ve heard a lot about Burlington as well, the average case count per day is 2.9. So we need to take a step back and just wanted to level set you know the expectations and again highlight how well we’ve done.”

Tags: 
Coronavirus Vermont
Governor Phil Scott
In Person School
Education Secretary Dan French

Related Content

Vermont Officials Urge Vaccinations As COVID Cases Surge Across The Country

By Jul 28, 2021
May 2021 file photo of Vermont Governor Phil Scott
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont Governor Phil Scott and members of his administration held their weekly briefing on Tuesday.  Continuing vaccinations against COVID-19 in the highest vaccinated state in the nation was their primary focus as cases rise in other areas of the country.

Vermont Continues To Lead Nation In Many COVID-19 Categories

By Jul 27, 2021
Vermont Governor Phil Scott
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says the state is continuing to lead the country with the highest percentage of its eligible population vaccinated against COVID-19, but the state is not letting up.

Gov. Scott’s Weekly Briefing Focuses On Unvaccinated Vermonters

By Jul 7, 2021
Vermont Statehouse (file)
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont officials are continuing their efforts to convince unvaccinated residents to get a COVID-19 shot.