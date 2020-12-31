Vermont Dismisses Charges Against Former Officer And Father

The Vermont attorney general's office says the state is seeking to dismiss charges against a former St. Albans police officer and his father who were accused of entering a woman’s home and assaulting her in April.



Zachary Pigeon, of St. Albans, and Allen Pigeon, of Swanton, faced charges including burglary, kidnapping, aggravated assault, simple assault, and obstruction of justice.



Prosecutors say the state cannot meet the elements of the charged crimes beyond a reasonable doubt. The state also filed a notice to dismiss without prejudice charges against Zachary Pigeon that accused him of sexually assaulting the woman over a period of five years when she was a child.



