 Vermont Dismisses Charges Against Former Officer And Father | WAMC
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Vermont Dismisses Charges Against Former Officer And Father

By 2 hours ago
  • Zachary Pigeon (left) and Allen Pigeon mugshots
    Zachary Pigeon (left) and Allen Pigeon mugshots
    Vermont State Police

The Vermont attorney general's office says the state is seeking to dismiss charges against a former St. Albans police officer and his father who were accused of entering a woman’s home and assaulting her in April.


Zachary Pigeon, of St. Albans, and Allen Pigeon, of Swanton, faced charges including burglary, kidnapping, aggravated assault, simple assault, and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors say the state cannot meet the elements of the charged crimes beyond a reasonable doubt. The state also filed a notice to dismiss without prejudice charges against Zachary Pigeon that accused him of sexually assaulting the woman over a period of five years when she was a child.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tags: 
Officer Arrested
Zachary Pigeon
Allen Pigeon

Related Content

Officer Arrested On Sexual Assault And Kidnapping Charges

By Apr 20, 2020
Zachary Pigeon (left) and Allen Pigeon mugshots
Vermont State Police

Vermont State Police say a St. Albans police officer has been arrested on charges of repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman in the past and recently kidnapping and assaulting her to keep her from reporting it.