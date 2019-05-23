Related Program: 
Vox Pop

U.S., China Trade And Wall Street 5/23/19

Credit Wikimedia Commons: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Wall_Street_(5899300483).jpg

Trade negotiations and tariffs between the United States and China have sent stocks up and down on Wall Street in recent weeks. As representatives from both countries try to reach a deal, a pair of experts join us to answer your questions about how the trade dispute is impacting the economic world. Hugh Johnson is the chair, founder and chief investment officer of Hugh Johnson Advisors in Albany, NY. He's joined by Dr. Aaron Pacitti, an associate professor of economics at Siena College. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org. 

Tags: 
U.S. China Tariffs
trade policy
Wall Street

Related Content

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By May 14, 2019
Dr. Alan Chartock
Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses reports that China raised tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods Monday.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By May 13, 2019
Dr. Alan Chartock
Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses a comment from President Trump's chief economic adviser that "both sides will pay" in an escalating trade war with China.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By May 10, 2019
Dr. Alan Chartock
Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Trump's decision to increase tariffs on China by $200 billion after trade talks on Thursday failed to reach an agreement. He also comments on a New York Times report saying the White House is daring Congressional Democrats to impeach the president, and opposition to the measles vaccine in New York state. 

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By May 7, 2019
Dr. Alan Chartock
Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses reports that President Trump is prepared to impose more tariffs on China, and that Chinese spies obtained and used the National Security Agency's hacking tools. He also comments on a new poll putting former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential race, and the renaming of a school in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. 

Trump's Trade Policies Impact Massachusetts Rail Car Builder

By Jan 30, 2019
Orange Line subway car under construction
WAMC

      Trade negotiations between the U.S. and China are scheduled to resume this week.  The outcome of the talks will be closely watched in western Massachusetts, where manufacturing jobs are at stake.