 Two Of Rep. Delgado's Veterans Bills Await Signing | WAMC

Two Of Rep. Delgado's Veterans Bills Await Signing

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Congressman Antonio Delgado, NY-19, speaking on the House floor about his veterans bills
    Congressman Antonio Delgado, NY-19, speaking on the House floor about his veterans bills
    Courtesy of the Office of Congressman Antonio Delgado

Two of Democratic New York Congressman Antonio Delgado’s bills to support veterans await President Trump’s signature.

The House of Representatives voted unanimously on Wednesday to pass a legislative package with two of Delgado’s bills. One is the Fairness for Local Veteran Cemeteries Act to ensure county-run veteran cemeteries in states without state-run veteran cemeteries are eligible for federal funding. Delgado, speaking on the House floor, describes his other bill.

“H.R. 7105 also incorporates my Improving Benefits for Underserved Veterans Act, which would require the VA to publish a report on veterans’ benefits disaggregating by sex and minority group member status — an important step leveling the playing field for women and minority veterans,” says Delgado.

The senate passed the legislative package December 9.

Tags: 
Congressman Antonio Delgado
veterans

Related Content

Rep. Delgado Discusses COVID Relief Funding During Virtual Town Hall

By Allison Dunne 22 hours ago
Congressman Antonio Delgado holds a virtual town hall December 16, 2020
Courtesy of the Office of Congressman Antonio Delgado

New York Congressman Antonio Delgado held a virtual town hall Wednesday night. He talked about COVID-19 relief negotiations in Congress and answered questions on topics ranging from student debt to rural broadband.

Congressional Corner With Antonio Delgado

By Dec 11, 2020
Congressman Antonio Delgado
Antonio Delgado, official portrait, 116th Congress / public domain

Control of the Senate comes down to purple Georgia.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Democratic Representative Antonio Delgado of New York’s 19th district wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This interview was recorded December 8.

Congressional Corner With Antonio Delgado

By Dec 10, 2020
Congressman Antonio Delgado
Antonio Delgado, official portrait, 116th Congress / public domain

Congress is still deciding what to do about COVID-19.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Democratic Representative Antonio Delgado of New York’s 19th district continues his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This interview was recorded December 8.

Congressional Corner With Antonio Delgado

By Dec 9, 2020
Congressman Antonio Delgado
Antonio Delgado, official portrait, 116th Congress / public domain

Voters in New York’s 19th district have rehired their Congressman.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Democratic Representative Antonio Delgado speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This interview was recorded December 8.

Rep. Delgado Wants To Help Young People Stay In Rural Areas

By Allison Dunne Dec 7, 2020
Buttercup Farm Audubon Sanctuary. Stanfordville, Dutchess County
WAMC, Allison Dunne

New York Congressman Antonio Delgado has introduced a bill to help retain young people in rural communities by offering student loan relief.