Transforming The Way You Think About Networking

Human connection has become even more digital in 2020 due to social distancing measures and other pandemic precautions. Despite this major shift: personal and professional networks have arguably become more important than ever before. How can we reap their benefits?

In the new book, "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection," Marissa King, a pioneer in the field of networks and social relationships, reveals how the quality and structure of your real-life network have the greatest power to transform your life and strengthen your relationships.

King has studied what people's social networks look like, how they evolve, and why that's significant for the last fifteen years. She demonstrates how you can apply her many years of cutting-edge research and insights to your own life.