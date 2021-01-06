 Transforming The Way You Think About Networking | WAMC
Transforming The Way You Think About Networking

Human connection has become even more digital in 2020 due to social distancing measures and other pandemic precautions. Despite this major shift: personal and professional networks have arguably become more important than ever before. How can we reap their benefits?

In the new book, "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection," Marissa King, a pioneer in the field of networks and social relationships, reveals how the quality and structure of your real-life network have the greatest power to transform your life and strengthen your relationships.

King has studied what people's social networks look like, how they evolve, and why that's significant for the last fifteen years. She demonstrates how you can apply her many years of cutting-edge research and insights to your own life.

Sociology
social chemistry
human behavior
relationships
connection
life
marissa king
social network
social media
social distancing

"Powerarchy: Understanding The Psychology Of Oppression For Social Transformation" By Melanie Joy

By Dec 2, 2020
Book cover for "Powerarchy"

Melanie Joy, PhD, EdM, is a Harvard-educated psychologist, international speaker, and organizational and relationship coach.

In her newest book, "Powerarchy: Understanding the Psychology of Oppression for Social Transformation" Joy examines the common underlying psychology that drives all oppressive systems and enables abusive interpersonal dynamics.

"The Great Demographic Illusion" by Sociologist Richard Alba

By Nov 13, 2020
Book cover for "The Great Demographic Illusion"
Princeton Press / Princeton Press

CUNY Sociology Professor Richard Alba will join us to explain why the number of young Americans from mixed families is surging and what this means for the country’s future. His new book is: "The Great Demographic Illusion: Majority, Minority, and the Expanding American Mainstream."

Assembling a vast body of evidence, Alba explores where individuals of mixed parentage fit in American society. Most participate in and reshape the mainstream, as seen in their high levels of integration into social milieus that were previously white dominated.

Yet, racism is evident in the very different experiences of individuals with black-white heritage. Alba’s portrait squares in key ways with the history of immigrant-group assimilation, and indicates that, once again, mainstream American society is expanding and becoming more inclusive.

Working Through Conflict To Better Connection

By Jun 10, 2020
Book cover for "The Power of Discord"

You might think that perfect harmony is the defining characteristic of healthy relationships, but the truth is that human interactions are messy, complicated, and confusing.

According to renowned psychologist Ed Tronick and pediatrician Claudia Gold, that is not only okay, it is actually crucial to our social and emotional development. In their new book "The Power of Discord," they show how working through the inevitable dissonance of human connection is the path to better relationships with romantic partners, family, friends, and colleagues.

They say, working through the volley of mismatch and repair in everyday life helps us form deep, lasting, trusting relationships, resilience in times of stress and trauma, and a solid sense of self in the world.

"Let The Children Play: How More Play Will Save Our Schools And Help Children Thrive"

By Jan 14, 2020
Book cover for "Let the Children Play"

William Doyle is a New York Times bestselling author and TV producer for networks including HBO, The History Channel, and PBS. Since 2015 he has served as Fulbright Scholar, Scholar in Residence and Lecturer on Media and Education at University of Eastern Finland, a Rockefeller Foundation Resident Fellow, and advisor to the Ministry of Education and Culture of Finland.

With Pasi Sahlberg, Professor of Education Policy at Gonski Institute for Education, University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, Doyle has written the book "Let the Children Play: How More Play Will Save Our Schools and Help Children Thrive."

"Getting Smart About Race" By Margaret L. Andersen

By Feb 21, 2020
Book cover for "Getting Smart about Race"

Racial tension in America has become a recurring topic of conversation in politics, the media, and everyday life. There are numerous explanations as to why this has become a predominant subject in today’s news and who is to blame. Our next guest says, as Americans prepare once again to cast their Presidential ballots, it’s more important than ever to have a smart and thoughtful conversation about race.

In “Getting Smart About Race,” sociology professor Margaret Andersen discusses why racial healing should be an integral element of our everyday discussions surrounding race and how to move the conversation in a positive direction.