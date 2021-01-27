 Town Of Colonie Puts Reservoir Up For Sale | WAMC

Town Of Colonie Puts Reservoir Up For Sale

The Town of Colonie in Albany County is selling its old back-up water supply.



Town Supervisor Paula Mahan says the Stony Creek Reservoir in Clifton Park is obsolete. It's up for sale for $5.1 million dollars. The Democrat would like to see the 1000-acre site go to a group like the Nature Conservancy or the Open Space Institute.

"Any group like that that would consider keeping the property open space, maybe passive water recreation, trails, things like that, but, we are just in the beginning stages now, so we do not have any offers obviously at this point."

Mahan says selling Stony Creek would save taxpayers over $125,000 a year.

