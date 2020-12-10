 Three Berkshire Locations Now Offering Free COVID Tests To “Stop The Spread” | WAMC

Three Berkshire Locations Now Offering Free COVID Tests To “Stop The Spread”

By 31 minutes ago
  • Berkshire Health Systems logo
    Berkshire Health Systems

Berkshire Health Systems says its three COVID-19 testing centers have been added to the Massachusetts “Stop The Spread” program.

Spokesperson Michael Leary says being included in the statewide program means free testing for everyone, not only those displaying coronavirus symptoms.

“If they feel that they may need to be tested, if there are circumstance surrounding the need for a test, that these ‘Stop The Spread’ centers will allow somebody to be tested and it will charged to the state, the state pays for it, so that you can ensure that you are at least in the moment of the test, COVID negative or positive, depending on, of course, how the test turns out,” he explained.

BHS has testing locations in Pittsfield, North Adams and Great Barrington. All will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

