Teen Killed In Washington, Vermont Car Crash

State police say a Washington, Vermont, man has died after a two-vehicle crash on a snow-covered road.

Police say 19-year-old Alan Holmes was traveling on West Corinth Road in Washington on Monday afternoon when he collided with an oncoming vehicle in the other lane.



Holmes was removed from his vehicle and taken to Central Vermont Medical Center and then transferred to University of Vermont Medical Center, where he died.



The investigation found that Holmes had been traveling north when he collided with the car driven by 19-year-old Casey Pratt in the south bound travel lane. Pratt was not injured.



