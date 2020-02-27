"Switzerland" By Joanna Murray-Smith At Curtain Call Theatre

The play: “Switzerland” by Joanna Murray-Smith opens tonight at the Curtain Call Theatre in Latham, New York and runs through March 14.

Somewhere in the Swiss Alps, grande dame of crime literature Patricia Highsmith lives with an impressive collection of books, and a somewhat sinister collection of guns and knives. The comfort she ﬁnds in her solitude, cats, and cigarettes is quickly broken when a mysterious international visitor arrives at her reclusive home, where her love of ﬁctional murders becomes a dangerous reality.

We're joined by Director Aaron Holbritter, Barbara Richards who plays Patricia, and Ian LaChance who plays Edward.