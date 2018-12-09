Sunday Puzzle: Familiar Phrases

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a familiar three-word phrase or title in which the first and last words are the same. I'll give you the middle word (and a clue, if necessary). You tell me the phrase.

Ex. AFTER — Repeatedly --> TIME AFTER TIME

1. THINGS — Phrase suggesting priority

2. SWEET — What you say after returning from a long trip

3. AGAINST — Not give up despite impossible odds

4. SAY — Don't give up, there's always a possibility

5. BABY — Catchphrase said by Sarah Palin at the 2008 Republican National Convention

6. THOUSAND — The number of "Arabian Nights"

7. GLORIOUS — Song from "Oliver!" with the lyric "Just picture a great big steak / Fried, roasted, or stewed"

8. BLOODY — 1971 film with Glenda Jackson and Peter Finch

9. NOT — Faux apology

Last week's challenge: This puzzle also involves rhymes. It comes from listener James Matthews of Little Rock, Ark. Think of a common seven-letter word. Drop its second letter, and you'll get a six-letter word that does not rhyme with the first. Alternatively, you can drop the third letter from the seven-letter word to get a six-letter word that doesn't rhyme with either of the first two. Further, you can drop both the second and third letters from the seven-letter word to get a five-letter word that doesn't rhyme with any of the others. What words are these?

Challenge answer: Through --> though --> trough --> tough

Winner: KPBS listener Geoffrey Mayne of San Diego, California.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Dominick Talvacchio of Chicago. Think of a word that can go before "table" to make a familiar phrase. Move the last letter to the front, and you'll have a word that can go after "table" to make a familiar phrase. What phrases are these?

