Listen to the interview with State Sen. Eric Lesser.

The hard-hit tourism industry in western Massachusetts is getting a $250,000 boost.

The Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau will use the money to market outdoor destinations and attractions to people who are within driving distance.

Democratic State Senator Eric Lesser of Longmeadow said the money was included in a $1.1 billion supplemental budget signed last Friday by Gov. Charlie Baker.

Lesser spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.